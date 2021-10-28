SC man receives 18-year prison sentence for 2019 fatal shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received an 18-year prison sentence for a 2019 fatal shooting Wednesday.

Brandon Arledge, 36, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the Jan. 1, 2019 shooting death of Belton Dandy, 39, of Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Arledge and Dandy traded Facebook Live videos where they threatened to kill one another in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

The solicitor’s office said Arledge, who was on probation for an unrelated crime, had armed himself with a .40 caliber handgun in anticipation of a fight with Dandy.

Arledge and Dandy crossed paths on Jan. 1, 2019 at Camp Croft Courts in the City of Spartanburg and a fight started.

Arledge shot Dandy twice in the left side and the back of his head, the solicitor’s office said. Arledge left the scene without calling 911 and ditched the weapon.

During the interviews, Arledge denied being in the apartment when the victim was shot. SLED analysis confirmed a black baseball hat found next to the victim likely had Arledge’s DNA on it. The same hat was visible in Arledge’s Facebook Live videos.

Arledge will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.