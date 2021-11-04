SC man pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering of $2M in COVID-19 funds

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering Wednesday involving just under $2 million in coronavirus funds.

Jeffrey Gossett, 47, of Greer, pleaded guilty to felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering stemming from the theft of nearly $2 million in funds related to the Coronavirus, specifically Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

According to the Acting United States Attorney, evidence presented to the court showed that, from March 2020 and continuing until August 2020, Gossett devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property by false and fraudulent pretenses.

Gossett submitted false PPP loan and EIDL applications issued as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Acting United States Attorney said.

During the course of the scheme, Gossett fraudulently obtained $1,870,549.00 of PPP and EIDL assistance.

“Taking money meant for those in need is reprehensible, especially during a pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “With the help of our federal and local partners, this office will continue to investigate and prosecute those who seek to turn the misfortune of others into illegal gains for themselves.”

Gossett faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, 3 years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and restitution.