SC man pleads guilty to 2017 attempted armed robbery, manslaughter

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Sumter man has pleaded guilty in the attempted armed robbery and death of Jonathan Bush in September of 2017 in Hartsville.

On January 20, Willie Hickman, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On September 20, 2017, according to police, Hickman and Bush were involved in a failed drug transaction when Hickman decided to attempt to rob the other man.

During the robbery, Hickman and Bush struggled over a weapon, resulting in Hickman shooting Bush, according to police. Hickman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.