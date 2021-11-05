SC man gets 30 years for shooting wife

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man received a 30-year prison sentence Thursday for shooting his wife in 2016.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Johnathan O. Batchelor, 33, was found guilty of attempted murder after a four-day jury trial.

On Jan. 7, 2016, sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Reidville Road in reference to a shooting and a potential carjacking.

According to the solicitor’s office, Johnathan Batchelor reported he found his wife, Stephanie, outside of their home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest. Stephanie’s Ford Explorer was also missing.

The vehicle was recovered a short distance away and the only item missing was a .38 caliber handgun.

The solicitor’s office said Stephanie Batchelor was taken to the hospital where her injuries left her in a coma for 10 days.

During this time, deputies learned Johnathan was having an affair with at least one other woman who he brought with him to visit his wife in the hospital. Deputies learned Johnathan assaulted his wife days before the shooting when she confronted him about the affair.

After regaining consciousness, Stephanie named her husband as the shooter in hand-written notes to her family. She later told deputies Johnathan met her in the garage after she parked her vehicle. He struck her multiple times with a blunt object and then shot her.

Johnathan Batchelor also confessed to shooting his wife to another inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Batchelor will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release.