SC man gets 20 years in prison in shooting of officers

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an Orangeburg man who shot at two police officers during a chase will spend 20 years in a South Carolina prison and then 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Eugene James pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and other charges in the May 2017 shooting of two Cayce police officers in state court and received the 20-year sentence.

James had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court for illegally possessing a pistol because he was a felon and will serve that sentence after his two decades in state prison.