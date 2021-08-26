SC man gets 15 years in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Timmonsville, S.C. man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Timmonsville in 2018.

Demonta Hickson, 27, was charged with murder in the shooting along with Michael Barclay, 33, also of Timmonsville. The shooting happened on East Byrd Street in Timmonsville in late August of 2018.

Hickson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years with no parole, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Barclay and Hickson were tried together, but Barclay’s case is still pending, Clements said. Officials allege Barclay shot the girl as she was running for cover and that Hickson was a co-defendant.

Timmonsville Police previously told News13 that the victim, Fantasia Shyann Jackson, was an innocent bystander and was shot after a fight at a party.

Barclay was released from the Florence County Detention Center in June on a $175,000 surety bond after spending 921 days in jail, according to booking records.