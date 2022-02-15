SC man dead following chase, police shooting in east Alabama

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man who stole a vehicle outside a restaurant led police on a high-speed chase, shooting at officers along the way, before he was shot to death by police.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told a news conference that 26-year-old Alexander Kade Lanier of Greenwood, South Carolina, was killed in the confrontation.

Partridge says an officer working on reports was parked near a restaurant when he saw a man steal a car at gunpoint and flee early Monday.

The man was later shot to death at an intersection.

Partridge says the man had a lengthy police record and should have been in jail.

