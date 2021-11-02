SC man charged with choking woman, taking car with toddler inside

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police have charged a man with attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges after they said he went into a woman’s house, choked her until he thought she was dead and fled in her car with a young child inside.

Marquise Rashan Brown, 26, is also charged with carjacking and burglary in the Oct. 15 incident. He continues to be held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to affidavits obtained from the Florence County Clerk of Courts by WBTW News, Brown admitted to entering the home through a bedroom window and choking the woman. He also admitted to taking the car with a 3-year-old child inside and driving to a mall in Florence where he abandoned the child in a parking lot.

When the woman regained consciousness, she noticed the child and her car were missing and called police. She was taken to the hospital, and Brown was arrested later after police stopped him while he was driving her car, the affidavits show. Police found the child in the parking lot.