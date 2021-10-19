SC man acquitted after years in jail following 2017 shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Fountain Inn, South Carolina man who spent four years in jail while accused of murder has been found not guilty.

Greenville County jurors acquitted 36-year-old Diderikcous Jacobi Hill on Friday in the June 2017 shooting death of 48-year-old James Calvin Hill. The men were not related, according to testimony.

WSPA News reported that deputies arrested Hill after being called regarding a shooting. Deputies initially found only a pool of blood, but later found James Hill, 48, of Simpsonville, dead in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators said they believed Diderikcous Hill opened fire after an altercation. He pleaded not guilty and remained jailed for years, in part because of concerns that trial would spread COVID-19.

Eddie Satterwhite, a witness for the prosecution, said he was present that night and heard a gunshot when walking to his car, but did not see who shot James Calvin Hill.

“We have a system where it’s not a rubber-stamp guilty, a system where a jury will listen and apply the law to the facts and evidence and give everyone a fair chance,” said defense attorney Cameron Grant Boggs.