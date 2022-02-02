SC man accused of abusing child, letting him suffer for hours

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of abusing a child and letting him suffer for several hours in Marion County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Timothy Gerad Platt, 31, with abuse/ inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Platt hit the child in the head, face, chest, abdomen and back at a house in the 300 block of Academy Street in Mullins, according to arrest warrants. Platt then refused to provide medical care for the child, causing him to suffer several hours.

Platt is being held in the Marion County Detention Center on no bond.