HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Conway man allegedly met up with an 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat and then fled before authorities arrived at a home on Trestle Way where the girl was located, according to police documents obtained by WBTW News.

Horry County police arrested Graham Cooper Waldron on Friday and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to a police report, officers went to the home on Friday as part of a runway investigation after the girl’s phone was tracked to the home. A person at the home told police that before officers arrived Waldron and the girl had been in the bedroom “getting dressed.”

Police asked the person to have Waldron come outside, the report said. The person went inside to get him but came back out and said Waldon had fled before officers arrived.

The girl later told police that she and Waldron had met on Snapchat and had been “in communication for a few weeks” and that he had picked her up on at least two previous occasions, the report said. An arrest warrant said he encouraged the girl to leave home without her parents’ permission.

In the meantime, another officer at the scene began chasing Waldron on foot in the area of Highway 90 and Isaac Drive, the report said. The pursuit continued through a large hayfield before officers lost sight of him.

He was later spotted in a large swampy area and taken into custody, the report said. After being read his Miranda rights, Waldron then told police that the girl had lied about her age and that they had “zero physical contact.”