SC grand jury issues more indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Attorney General announced additional indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against Murdaugh.

These indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses; seven counts of Money Laundering; eight counts of Computer Crimes; and one count of Forgery.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina suspended the 53-year-old from practicing law in September.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Murdaugh remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims and thereafter launder $4,853,488.09.

In the first indictment, venued in Bamberg County, Murdaugh is charged with Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More (four counts); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (three counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More. Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $500. Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue, whichever is greater. Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $792,000.00.

In the second indictment, venued in Orangeburg County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More; Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More; Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More; and Forgery, Value $10,000 or More. Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Forgery, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine in the discretion of the court. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $125,000.00.

In the third indictment, venued in Colleton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More; and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $70,000.

In the fourth indictment, venued in Beaufort County, Murdaugh was charged with Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More (three counts); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (three counts); Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (three counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $3,483,431.95.

In the fifth indictment, venued in Allendale County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (two counts); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (two counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $383,056.14.

This State Grand Jury investigation has been led by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Wilson would also like to acknowledge the involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by this agency.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

