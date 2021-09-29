SC family pleas for answers in unsolved homicide case

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a $2,000 reward for a homicide case from earlier this year.

Gregory Belton’s family has raised $1,000 of the reward, and Anderson Area Crime Stoppers matched it. On Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference urging the community to come forward with tips.

“This is the man who’s life you took, and we just ask that you would come forward, said Stephen Combs, President of Anderson Area Crime Stoppers. “And I pray that you don’t sleep until you come forward.”

Belton’s family is also pleading for answers, following the 57-year-old’s death on Diamond Street. Detectives said Belton was shot multiple times in his home, on May, 3.

“I was so heartbroken and disappointed. I didn’t know who would do something like that because he was a good guy,” said Thelma Hunter, Belton’s mother. “He was always kind and good, and treated everybody I thought nice and he was a real friendly person.”

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said there was no force entry into Belton’s home, adding that he believes there was some type of motive behind the crime.

“We feel like that there was obviously some kind of motive and we feel like it could be anywhere between an acquaintance, to somebody he knew very well,” Sheriff McBride said. “We definitely feel like that there was a motive, that there was a reason. It was not anything just of random, somebody going in somebody’s house and killing somebody. There was definitely a reason behind it.”

“This is very emotional because someone just came in and killed Greg, and I never thought that Greg had any enemies because he always helped people. Anything he could do…strangers, he always gave food, money, so I don’t know why anybody would come in and kill my brother,” said Gloria Martin, Belton’s sister.

“Greg left behind a mother, a sister, two children, grandkids, nephews and nieces, and we all loved him,” said Quentin Martin, Belton’s nephew.

Detectives said they have followed up on several leads.

“I know our investigators have followed those leads. There were some witnesses that saw several events happen after the shooting, but that has not been able to firm up any real details,” said Sheriff McBride. “There was a male running from what they believe came from the house, was running down the street but without a great description. There were vehicles that were seen in the area, unsure on whether or not they were for sure involved, but we need somebody to help connect some of these dots,” Sheriff McBride added.

As investigators continue to crack this case, the sheriff’s office and Belton’s family are sending a message.

“I just want to get justice for this, so I can sleep good at night,” Hunter said.



“To the person, or persons, that may be held liable for this particular crime, I would like for y’all to allow us to start the grieving process, I would like for y’all to allow us to start getting some type of closure,” Quentin said.

“If you have information on this, I hope that it weighs on your heart. I hope that your consciousness eats at you until you decide that you need to do the right thing,” Sheriff McBride said.

“If anybody knows anything, please contact crime stoppers and help us to get justice for whoever did this dirty thing to my brother,” Gloria added.

If you have any details or information relating to this case, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4435, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-247-6327).