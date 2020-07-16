SC double homicide suspect arrested in Indiana

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two South Carolina women has been arrested in Indiana.

Authorities allege that Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was involved in the June 29 killings of 61-year-old Lori Gentile, of Mount Pleasant, and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson, of Reevesville.

The Post and Courier reports Gadson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Evansville, Indiana.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a car accident June 29 in Cross and found the two women with gunshot wounds.

No further details were immediately available. Authorities say Gadson will be extradited back to Berkeley County to face charges.