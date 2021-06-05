SC deputy fired, under investigation in cold case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired and is under investigation for his role in a missing person’s case.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood told news outlets Joseph Parrish was fired Wednesday. His termination came after Sheriff Hobart Lewis reopened several cold case investigations, including the case of 83-year-old Rena Beamer, reported missing in the summer of 2017.

Deputies believe Beamer died in August 2017. Her caregiver, 46-year-old Beth Beamer, faces charges in the case.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said they are looking into the Parrish case but had no further comment.