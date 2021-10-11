SC deputies charge 17-year-old in motorist shooting investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a motorist that happened more than a week ago, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 near Highway 74 on Chicken Road in Rowland, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators arrested the juvenile on Thursday.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury. The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center

According to deputies, the 28-year-old female who was shot was not the intended target of the shooting. She is recovering after being released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.