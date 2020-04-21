SC deputies arrest 3, seize guns and drugs after hearing shots fired

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A shots fired incident in South Carolina last week led to the arrest of three people and seizure of guns and drugs.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling near La Dolce Avenue responded on Thursday to the Good Hope Landing area after hearing multiple gunshots.

The deputies stopped a “suspicious vehicle” in the area that was traveling without headlights on to find “an open duffel with guns in plain view.”

The duffel was holding numerous firearms, including a rifle “still hot,” as well as ammunition and magazines. Deputies also discovered more guns in the vehicle along with ecstasy, more than 20 grams of marijuana and other drugs.

As a result, the sheriff’s office arrested Alonzo Jenkins, Shyheme Barnes and Jokoshia Pedraza for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Jenkins is also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Scheduled Narcotics and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

“Colleton County residents can sleep a little better tonight knowing numerous guns and drugs are off the streets,” the sheriff’s office stated.