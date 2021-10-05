SC couple identified in double homicide

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County, South Carolina deputies investigate after two people were found dead on Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah Community.

John Michael Tompkins, 48, and Cathy Diane Tompkins, 45, were found on Sunday night inside the home, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. They both lived in the home.

Tompkins said the bodies are being sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy. No further details on the cause of death will be given until the autopsy is complete, he said.

The deaths are being considered murders, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.