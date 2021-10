COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — A South Carolina corrections officer was arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

SCDC arrested 27-year-old Kaylee Showler Monday, charging her with first-degree sexual misconduct. The department says she had relations with the inmate between January and July 2021.

No further details were released. Read the full press release below.