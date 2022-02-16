SC authorities search for bank robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Wells Fargo bank in Greenville, South Carolina was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the bank robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on Augusta Street.

Police said a man in a tan fleece with a red hat, blue jeans, and black shoes gave the teller a note demanding money. Investigators said that man also had a backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.