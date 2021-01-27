SC authorities ask public for help locating wanted man linked to 2018 murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division asked the public for assistance in locating Javeris Tremane Williams, 29.

Authorities say Williams is wanted for violating his bond for failing to appear in court.

Javeris Tremane Williams

Officials say Williams was previously granted a $150,000 bond for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams’ charges stem from a Jasper County shooting that left an Estill teenager dead.

Samquan Frazier, 17, was found shot on the side of the road near the intersection of Pineland Road and S.C. 3 in September of 2018.

Law enforcement eventually capture Williams at a Columbia motel.

Williams stands 6’03” and weighs 160 lbs.

Williams is known to wear glasses, have gold teeth, earrings in both ears and facial hair.

SLED asks the community to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry with any information that can help locate Williams.

Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

To submit a tip: Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device; visit www.5541111.com or call (843) 554-1111.