SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Despite the fact that five shootings occurred over the weekend – Savannah’s homicide rate is still much lower than it was last year.

Today we spoke to Alderman Kurtis Purtee he says, while this past weekend was concerning, Savannah is still a safe place to live.

“We put a lot of work into violence reduction programs and violence interrupters and engaging youth in our community. So we’ve seen some positive reinforcement come out of this,” Purtee said.

At this point in time last year, 24 homicides had taken place throughout Savannah

This figure has decreased by nearly 75% with 7 homicides have taken place throughout in the city this year.

While this is encouraging, Purtee was quick to point out that there is still room to improve in other areas.

Purtee explained, “There’s still some violent crimes up on the Southside. When you look at the numbers, it is crimes like domestic violence incidents that involve guns. Those are incidents that are hard for police to proactively go after…”

Purtee also mentioned the increasing homeless population on the southside. He says they have been involved in some of the crimes around the area.

“We’ve been working with the homeless authority in the area. There has been an uptick and some street robberies in the area…,” said Purtee

The alderman emphasized the importance of maintaining safety throughout the city mentioning the civic duty of the everyday citizen.

Purtee added, “If you see something, say something. Residents will get on social media saying things but not even contact the police. That’s where we find the disconnect in how we are trying to combat crime.”

Last night Purtee spoke at a town hall with the Savannah Police Chief and discussed the overall decline in homicide and uptick in other crimes.