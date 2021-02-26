Savannah woman wanted for insurance fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announced a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Savannah woman accused of insurance fraud.

Officials say Helen S. Coco, 49, faces charges including one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery.

Investigators say Coco filed a claim against the Westin Hotel in Atlanta. Coco stated her hotel room was infested with bed bugs, and she received bites due to the infestation. Coco returned home to Savannah, had a bug service treat her residence and submitted the receipt to Marriott for reimbursement.

The receipt was for $775. Investigators say the owner of the company that provided the service stated the actual cost was only $75.