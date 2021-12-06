Savannah woman pleads guilty to money laundering from ‘pill mill’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah woman pleaded guilty to money laundering in connection to a “pill mill” doctor who pleaded guilty in 2020 to illegally distributing thousands of pills to patients.

Jamesetta Whipple-Duncan, 58, owned Georgia Laboratory Diagnostics LLC in Garden City and was employed by Dr. Frank Bynes Jr., according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, David H. Estes. Bynes was sentenced in February 2020 to 20 years in prison for 13 counts of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances and three counts of health care fraud.

“Those who fuel the opioid addiction crisis, either through illegally dispensing drugs or providing financial support for their criminal activities, will be identified and held accountable,” Estes said. “We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to shut down those whose activities endanger our communities.”

Estes said Whipple-Duncan provided Bynes with a station to distribute the drugs — including opioids and drug cocktails.

“The dispensing of addictive prescription pain medication (oftentimes opiate-based) under the guise of a doctor’s care was not about the good of the community or an individual’s specific health needs; it was about greed of a clinic owner and CEO,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “This owner admitted her wrong-doings and will now have to pay for her unlawful acts. DEA and its law enforcement partners will continue to rid our communities of unlawful clinic owners whose criminal acts fuel the raging opioid epidemic.”