CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah woman has been indicted on multiple animal cruelty charges after allegedly stabbing a dog to death and mistreating three other dogs.

On July 5, a grand jury indicted Ericka Elaine Robinson on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of cruelty to animals.

According to court documents, Robinson stabbed a brown and white female pitbull mix on June 24. Robinson is also accused of neglecting three other dogs by “not providing adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation.”

If convicted, Robinson faces up to eight years in prison.