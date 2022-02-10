SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah tire store owner will spend more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Reginald “Red” Anderson was found guilty on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine last July. U.S. District Court Judge Stan Baker handed down his 125-month sentence this week and fined Anderson $5,000.

According to the DOJ, Anderson, who owned Anderson’s Tire Shop, sold meth to informants for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on multiple occasions in 2018. On at least one occasion, Anderson suggested sexual favors in exchange for narcotics, witnesses testified. He also claimed the drug he was selling was “nearly 100 percent pure ice,” or crystal meth, the trial revealed.

Anderson — who has previous convictions for drug trafficking, violence and firearms possession — was convicted on all three counts in a two-day trial.

This defendant’s methamphetamine trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in Savannah and elsewhere. ‘Meth’ is not only volatile and toxic, but it destroys families, communities and lives. Because of the collective effort between DEA and its law enforcement partners, Reginald Anderson will no longer be able to distribute this toxic drug. Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division

Once he completes his prison sentence, Anderson has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.