SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah teenager has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a July homicide investigation.

Javonte Ward, 17, was indicted on Wednesday in the death of Kayla Davis on charges of tampering with evidence, making a false statement, and possession of handgun by person under the age of 18 years in addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The incident happened on July 1.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the case was originally classified as a death investigation. CCPD said they were informed that a woman had died after being transported to the hospital from the 2500 block of Bismark Avenue.

The case was later turned over to the district attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, Ward is accused of shooting Davis and trying to conceal the evidence of a firearm. He allegedly made a false statement to officials, saying he wasn’t present when Davis was shot and/or that he didn’t shoot her.

He was arrested five days after the incident and was only charged with tampering with evidence at the time.