Savannah teen charged with murder of 12-year-old granted bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors objected to a decision to grant bond to a teenager who allegedly shot and killed a Savannah 12-year-old.

Savannah Police Department says Deion Pinckney — who was 15-years-old at the time — shot and killed John Cooksey Jr. at a funeral service for a relative at Bonaventure Funeral Home. It happened in February of 2018.

Last week, according to court documents, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot released Pinckney on a $10,000 bond. The judge granted a request from the DA’s office that he wear an ankle monitor.

“We were objecting because we had a 12-year-old who that has been alleged to be murdered,” said Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap.

Heap says the family of Cooksey also hoped Judge Abbot would deny Pinckney’s request for bond.

“This was a very heinous crime so we usually object,” said Heap. “And if we don’t object, we’ve spoken to the victim and there is a very specific reason why we would not. In this case, we did object.”

Because the case is headed to trial, Heap cannot speak specifically about the case. But, she says it is hard to predict the outcome of any bond hearing, even when the crime is serious.

“I would think it’s case specific , the judge has to hear the evidence… what we put up… and what the defense puts up and they have to make the decision,” said Heap.

The Supreme Court of Georgia’s Judicial Emergency expires on Thursday. If it is not renewed a sixth time, Pinckney’s trial can more forward.

“The case is ready to go,” said Heap.