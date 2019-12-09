Savannah teen accused of murdering 13-year-old girl moves jails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager accused of killing his 13-year-old girlfriend in Savannah last month has been transferred to an adult detention center.

Jeremiah Seaton was 16 years old when he allegedly killed La’Meya Mitchell on Nov. 18 on Seminole Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department, later that night he arrived at the Central Precinct and told officers he shot his girlfriend before he was taken into custody.

Seaton turned 17 on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booking records show he was transferred to the custody of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a murder charge that afternoon.

La’Meya was laid to rest on Nov. 29.