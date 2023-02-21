SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a suspect in a sex crime case.
According to SPD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU), the ongoing investigation involves a child.
The department released a photo of the man in hopes of identifying him.
Further details were not immediately released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call detectives at 912-651-6742.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.