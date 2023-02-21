SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a suspect in a sex crime case.

According to SPD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU), the ongoing investigation involves a child.

The department released a photo of the man in hopes of identifying him.

Further details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call detectives at 912-651-6742.