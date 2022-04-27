SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

The subject is described as an adult Black male with short black hair and facial hair. He has been seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants and red Nike slides, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

provided by SPD

provided by SPD

Officials said the man is being sought in an ongoing investigation. Further details weren’t provided.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call SPD’s Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or the SVU at 912-651-6742.