Savannah State University swears in new police chief

An Oath of Office Swearing-In Ceremony was held on campus, Monday, Nov. 2, to commemorate Chief Walters’ new position. (provided by SSU)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new chief of police has been sworn in at Savannah State University.

Officials announced Wednesday that Rennie Walters Sr. would take over the position. He took the oath of office Monday on campus.

Rennie M. Walters Sr. (provided by SSU)

He has 19 years of experience working in law enforcement and recently served in Griffin, Georgia as the chief of police at Southern Crescent Technical College.

Walters also spent 16 years in the U.S. military before he was honorably discharged as a sergeant from the U.S. Army Infantry.

The police chief position has seen some instability in recent years.

In June 2018, Ulysses Bryant came out of his retirement from public safety to serve as interim chief after the departure of James Barnwell, who faced assault and sexual misconduct accusations from three female SSU police officers.

In January of this year, Frederick Hammett was named chief but he resigned at the end of June for another position in the University System of Georgia.

“The safety of our students and campus community is a top priority and the reason this search was so important,” said Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “We are confident Mr. Walters is the right candidate for this significant position and look forward to having his strong leadership on our team.”