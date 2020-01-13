Savannah State University names new police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) has named a new police chief who has been working in public safety for more than 27 years.

According to the university, Frederick Hammett has been named SSU Chief of Police.

“He has an extensive background in public safety, leadership and community-oriented policing,” stated Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “His experience will help to ensure the best possible environment for everyone who studies, works, and visits our campus.”

Hammett most recently served at North Carolina Central University as the director of public safety and chief of police.

He previously served as the police administrative chief of staff for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving as a transportation specialist in Operation Desert Storm.

Ulysses Bryant has been serving as interim chief since June 2018 after James Barnwell’s departure. News 3 learned that three female SSU police officers accused Barnwell of assault, sexual misconduct and harassment.

It is not clear if he was dismissed from the position or if he chose to leave.

According to the university, Bryant will now return to his retirement.

“His efforts have led to a reduction in the number of robberies and alcohol-related arrests on campus,” a statement from SSU reads.