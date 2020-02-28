Savannah State student accused in on-campus rape

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A student at Savannah State University (SSU) was arrested and charged with rape this week in connection with an on-campus incident.

Derek Igwe, 20, was arrested Tuesday by the SSU Police Department for the crime reported the day prior.

According to an incident report, on Monday the victim told authorities she was raped early in the morning by Igwe in a room in the FLLC (Freshman Living and Learning Center).

News 3 reached out to SSU for comment:

We are aware an SSU student has been arrested for sexual misconduct against an acquaintance. There is no ongoing threat to the campus. All questions should be directed to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.” Savannah State University statment

The university’s website says FLLC is one of six residential facilities on campus that can house approximately 300 students.