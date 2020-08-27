Savannah State player released from baseball team after arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old at Savannah State University has been released from the baseball team after being arrested on felony charges.

Ryan Murray-Green was taken into custody by campus police on Monday. He faces charges of pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, carrying a weapon in school safety zones, terroristic threats and acts, and interference with government property.

According to an incident report, Murray-Green aimed a gun at two people; damage to a door and a window were also reported.

Savannah State Athletics administration released the following statement to News 3:

Ryan Murray-Green was dismissed from the Savannah State baseball team following his arrest, which is a violation of the Savannah State Athletics and Savannah State baseball’s policy for conduct detrimental to the team.

According to jail records, Murray-Green’s bond has not been set at this time.