SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City saw an 8% decrease in violent crime in 2021, according to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) analysis.

Aggravated assaults with and without guns saw an 11% decrease, rape saw a 14% decrease and commercial robbery dropped 62%. However, homicides increased 9%, residential robberies saw a whopping 41% increase and property crime overall jumped 18% in 2021.

For reference, there were 31 homicides and 24 residential robberies in 2020.

Image provided by the Savannah Police Department.

“2021 was a challenging year for departments across the country,” Chief Roy Minter said. “In addition to continuing complications from COVID-19, law enforcement was dealing with staff shortages and an overall increase in violent crime. During this period, SPD worked diligently and strategically to address the factors that lead to violence in our community.”

Despite the increase, SPD praised its homicide unit’s 88% clearance rate, which is higher than the national average of 64%.

The city also said it will prioritize community engagement — bringing back the Savannah Impact Program, Police Athletic League and addressing mental health issues.

Some other increases in crime were seen in the following:

Shoplifting — 23%

Theft from vehicles — 24%

Auto theft — 17%

Theft from yard — 5%

Sudden snatch — 29%

However, burglary saw a 12% decrease last year.

SPD says gun theft and illegal gun possession remain persistent issues in Savannah. It continues to urge gun owners to secure their guns inside their homes and to not stash them in their cars.

According to police, 169 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2021 and 130 of those were taken from unlocked vehicles. SPD also said 485 guns were reported stolen last year.

“Like every city in the country, we are experiencing a rise in these crimes of opportunity,” Minter said. “In many cases the suspects go through parking areas and neighborhoods, pulling on car doors looking for an easy opportunity to steal personal belongings, money and other valuables often left in vehicles. Each of these stolen firearms on the streets poses a safety risk and could be connected to a new gun-related crime in our area.”