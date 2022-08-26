SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus.

According to school officials, campus police are working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat against the school.

The administration placed the campus on lockdown in response to the potential threat. Police will conduct a thorough search of the building and grounds as a precautionary matter.

School officials want to emphasize that this is not an active shooter situation and that teaching and learning will continue.

Officials also say that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for details as they emerge.