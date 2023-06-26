Tyquian Terrel Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah rapper Quando Rondo was granted bond on Monday.

Judge Tammy Stokes sent Tyquian Bowman’s bond at $100,000.

The 24-year-old was arrested last week after being indicted on drug and gang charges in Chatham County.

According to a court filing, Stokes granted bond given that Bowman has ties to the community and support from his employer, Atlantic Records.

Although he travels due to his career, Stokes said there was no significant evidence to suggest he would miss court when required.

She acknowledged Bowman’s prior felony conviction but noted it was a non-violent offense from 2017.

The rapper faces four felony charges, including violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegal use of a communication facility.