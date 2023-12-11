SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah rapper was taken into custody Friday night by the FBI.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was arrested after being served a warrant, the Savannah Police Department confirmed to News 3.

Arrest records list the charge as a federal custody hold.

SPD said Bowman was a passenger in a car that was pulled over around midnight on Friday.

The arrest comes nearly six months after Bowman was indicted on four felony charges, including violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Bowman also has a previous non-violent felony conviction on his record from 2017.