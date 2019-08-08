Savannah Police working to ID Dunkin’ burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Dunkin’ store on the 100 block of W. Derenne Ave.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Thursday, July 15, an employee opened the store and saw that cash registers had been opened and money was missing. Officers reviewed surveillance footage to find that a suspect gained entry to the business around 3 a.m. and stole cash.

SPD describes the suspect only as a black male. They say he fled the scene in a black Toyota.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351- 3400 ext. 2216.

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers may qualify for a cash reward.