SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said.

A suspect has been located, according to Savannah Police, though their name has not been released.

The woman’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.