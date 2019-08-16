Savannah Police: ‘Walmart shooting social media post just a hoax’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many people are reacting to a post on social media that warns people to stay away from Walmart stores this weekend. The post claims that several gunmen would travel to various Walmart stores and shoot people.

Savannah Police officials heard about the warning, too. Friday, they spoke to News 3 about it.

The message states that a police officer claimed to have arrested a man for gun threats, and told officers that his accomplices will be going to different Walmart stores this weekend and shooting.

The post comes nearly two weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. 22 people were killed, 24 others were injured and a 21-year-old man was arrested.

Savannah Police believe this social media message is just a hoax.

“Those are rumors going around, we do not have a credible threat right now that that is occurring, or has occurred, or is going to occur,” says Corporal Barry Lewis with Savannah Police Department.

Pooler Police also addressed this post saying they too received the same information and were aware of the rumor.

Authorities say as a reminder, if something seems out of the ordinary and looks suspicious, don’t hesitate to call store security or police.