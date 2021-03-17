Savannah Police: Violent crimes suspect could be in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives of the Savannah Police Department are searching for a suspect in a violent crimes investigation.

Officials say 19-year-old Xavier Dennis could possibly be in the North Florida area.

Dennis is wanted on multiple charges stemming from a violent crimes incident that occurred earlier this year. Further details on the incident were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.