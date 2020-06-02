Savannah Police, U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in April’s Pate street homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say Antavius Wilcox, 23, is in custody and faces a murder charge for a deadly shooting on April 16.

Officials say police responded on April 16th to the 2600 block of Pate Street and located a deceased gunshot victim, identified as Brandon Smith, 26, of Guyton.

Police identified Wilcox as the suspect.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wilcox at a residence in Clayton County on Wednesday, May 27.

Authorities extradited Wilcox to the Chatham County Detention Center on Saturday.

