Savannah Police: Two Day Task Force Operation leads to 22 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Police Department, a two day operation between the Violent Crime Task Force and other specialized units led to 22 arrests.

On Wednesday, February 19, and Friday, February 21, a partnership between the Task Force with the Aviation Unit, Traffic Unit, K-9, Gang Unit, Warrant Squad, Patrol and the Strategic Investigations Unit focused on areas in the Northwest, Central, Eastside and Southside Precincts.

Officials say the operation led to the following:

Five Arrest Warrants were served :

: Tyquan Black, 23, Battery Domestic Violence (M)

Antonio Alexander, 19, Aggravated Battery (F)

Marcus Irving, 26, Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence (F)

David Wiggins, 40, Sale of Methamphetamine(F)

Tonya Stephens, 46, Sale of Methamphetamine (F)

Eleven other Felony Arrests were made

Six Misdemeanor Arrests were made

400 Traffic Citations were written

10.9 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized

8.4 grams of powder cocaine was seized

35.6 grams of Marijuana were seized

2 Ecstasy pills were seized

2 Oxycodone pills were seized

1 gun was recovered

$2,099.00 was seized.

In addition to the above arrests, an auto theft investigation with the Richmond Hill Police led to the arrest of Elijah Howard, 20, on charges of Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime and a traffic violation.

If you know anything about the entering autos in Richmond Hill, please reach out to Detective Gonzales with the RHPD at (912) 756-5645.

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes can contact the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

