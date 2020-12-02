Savannah Police: Three suspects charged in Largo Dr. apartment complex shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) identifies three suspects linked to a shooting at a Largo Drive apartment complex over the weekend.

On November 28th, officers responded to the 12400 block of Largo Drive around noon and discovered Tyrell Heard, 21, and Robert Green, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds.

SPD says an investigation determined Green, who was armed with a gun, forced his way into Heard’s apartment.

The two exchanged gunfire, resulting in injuries to both.

Following the shooting, Green and another male fled the apartment. Green, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, was soon located as a result of his injuries.

Heard and Green face charges pending their release from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the third suspect, Wendall Pinkett, 33, was charged with home invasion and two counts of aggravated assault.

Following a search of the residence, detectives seized more than $11,000, two firearms and a large amount of marijuana.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or any other violent crime incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.