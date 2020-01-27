Savannah Police: Social media post leads to juvenile’s arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah police arrest a juvenile linked to a sexual assault investigation.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) received reports of an inappropriate social media post, possibly originating from the Savannah area, involving two juveniles.

Sunday, SPD detectives, with the assistance of the Board of Education Police (BOEPD), identified and apprehended the offending juvenile in connection to this case.

Police say the video has been removed from Instagram, and SPD would like to thank the community for acting quickly in reporting this post.

SPD encourages guardians to continue to monitor their children’s social media accounts.