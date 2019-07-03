Savannah Police seeks public’s help finding two missing persons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing persons.

Gail Miconi, 62, was last seen at the Extended Stay hotel in Savannah, 5511 Abercorn St., about three months ago. The last time she had contact with members of her family was on May 12.

Miconi is described as having strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Gail Miconi, via Savannah Police Department

William (Bill) Arthur Roberts, 61, left a home on Arnold Street the morning of June 27 heading towards River Street. He was last seen in the River Street area getting into a grey/blue 2016-17 Toyota car with two heavy-set black males. He was supposedly headed to do construction cleanup in an unknown area. One of the men had short hair and one had dreads.

Roberts is described as having red/auburn hair and hazel eyes. He is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Bill Roberts, via Savannah Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.