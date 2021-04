SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen Friday.

Bennie Miller was last seen around 6:50 p.m. on E 57th Street, SPD says.

He’s described as a white male, 6 foot and 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Miller was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, navy blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.