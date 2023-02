SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a 17-year-old in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Christel Alvarado was last seen on Wednesday in the 200 block of W. Montgomery Cross Road.

Christel is described as 5-foot-5 and 220 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, sweatpants and rainbow-colored Crocs.

If you see her, call 911.